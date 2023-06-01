Churchill Downs announces new safety precautions after horse deaths

Churchill Downs announced several new safety precautions as its spring season continues after a special meeting between track officials and people from the horse racing industry Thursday morning.

Since late April, 12 horses have died from injuries they sustained at the racetrack. Churchill Downs has said the number of deaths is “highly unusual."

Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers said the track will no longer incentivize trainers and horse owners just for starting or finishing a race. Only the top five finishers will be rewarded. The track will also restrict the number of races each horse can run to four starts over an eight week period. Poor performance in past races can also make a horse ineligible to run.

At the Thursday morning meeting, Dr. Ryan Carpenter, a California-based equine surgeon, also spoke about advanced surgical interventions for certain equine injuries in place of euthanasia, as long as it's in the long-term interest of the horse. Many of the horses who died at Churchill Downs this season were euthanized after severe leg injuries.

“Any decision must be made first and foremost with the long-term well-being of the horse in mind,” said Dr. Will Farmer, the equine medical director for Churchill Downs, in a statement. “It is imperative that all available, educated and informed options can be efficiently, confidently and thoroughly relayed to the owners.”

Churchill Downs’ safety announcement comes after the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority held its own emergency veterinary summit Tuesday. The authority launched an independent analysis of the track’s racing surfaces and conditions and sent its director of equine safety and welfare, Dr. Jennifer Durenberger, to observe and oversee the veterinary care of the racehorses. HISA’s investigation is ongoing and separate from Churchill Downs’ announcement.