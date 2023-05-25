NEA announces grants supporting arts in Kentucky, Indiana

Kentucky received $1.2 million total, according to the grant report. Indiana received $1.35 million.

The NEA is the largest funder of the arts and arts education in communities nationwide. The agency distributes grants in three categories: arts projects, our town, and state and regional partnerships. More than 1,100 grants for arts projects were approved for funding in this round, totaling more than $31 million according to an NEA press release.

Our town projects advance local economic, physical, or social outcomes in various communities, according to the press release. Fifty-seven projects in this category got a total of $4,175,000.

In the state and regional partners category, $67.9 million was awarded.

There are upcoming opportunities for other organizations to apply for grants. The next deadline for organizations interested in applying for grants for arts projects is July 6. The next deadline for our town is Aug. 3.

