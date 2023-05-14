© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

TARC bus service will be fare-free in Louisville on primary day

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published May 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Louisville residents will be able to skip the fare box when riding public buses on Tuesday because of the primary election.

The Transit Authority of River City is eliminating fares on primary day, whether riders are going to a polling location or somewhere else in Jefferson County. The fare-free initiative on election days began during the pandemic. TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said it’s stuck around because it's a low-cost way for the bus system to provide a community service.

“We feel like eliminating having to pay the fare is just one more way that TARC can help provide critical service to the community and alleviate a possible barrier that people might have on Election Day,” Butler said.

The TARC 3 paratransit service, which provides transportation for residents with disabilities, will also be fare-free on Tuesday.

A number of key statewide races are on the primary ballot, including for governor, agriculture commissioner and secretary of state.

A dashboard to help residents find their polling location is available on the Jefferson County Clerk’s website. A full list of TARC’s bus routes and schedules can also be found online.

Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
