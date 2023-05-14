TARC bus service will be fare-free in Louisville on primary day

The Transit Authority of River City is eliminating fares on primary day, whether riders are going to a polling location or somewhere else in Jefferson County. The fare-free initiative on election days began during the pandemic. TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said it’s stuck around because it's a low-cost way for the bus system to provide a community service.

“We feel like eliminating having to pay the fare is just one more way that TARC can help provide critical service to the community and alleviate a possible barrier that people might have on Election Day,” Butler said.

The TARC 3 paratransit service, which provides transportation for residents with disabilities, will also be fare-free on Tuesday.

A number of key statewide races are on the primary ballot, including for governor, agriculture commissioner and secretary of state.

A dashboard to help residents find their polling location is available on the Jefferson County Clerk’s website. A full list of TARC’s bus routes and schedules can also be found online.