Norton Healthcare in Louisville has notified law enforcement after a cybersecurity problem this week

Norton sent out a statement Thursday about a cybersecurity issue and said it will be transparent with the Louisville community about next steps.

The situation started Tuesday when Norton’s security team received a suspicious communication.

They immediately took various systems offline and disabled internet and email access as a precaution. Later, they shifted their focus to restoring normal operations and still were working on that as of Thursday evening.

Norton’s chief marketing and communications officer, Renee Murphy, also said the security team is still looking into the scope of the issue.

In the meantime, Norton’s hospitals and other health care facilities remain open and patients should plan on sticking to their scheduled appointments.

“Health care systems around the country have dealt with similar cyber events and cybersecurity is a top concern for Norton Healthcare,” Murphy said. “Our commitment to providing care to our community has not changed.”