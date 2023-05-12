© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Norton Healthcare in Louisville has notified law enforcement after a cybersecurity problem this week

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
A laptop is shown in closeup. The screen is filled with lines of code, and the keyboard below is slightly out of focus.
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons
Norton Healthcare in Louisville is investigating a cybersecurity issue that prompted its teams to take various computer systems offline as a precaution.

Norton Healthcare said its staff is investigating a cybersecurity problem that affected the organization’s computer systems.

Norton sent out a statement Thursday about a cybersecurity issue and said it will be transparent with the Louisville community about next steps.

The situation started Tuesday when Norton’s security team received a suspicious communication.

They immediately took various systems offline and disabled internet and email access as a precaution. Later, they shifted their focus to restoring normal operations and still were working on that as of Thursday evening.

Norton’s chief marketing and communications officer, Renee Murphy, also said the security team is still looking into the scope of the issue.

In the meantime, Norton’s hospitals and other health care facilities remain open and patients should plan on sticking to their scheduled appointments.

“Health care systems around the country have dealt with similar cyber events and cybersecurity is a top concern for Norton Healthcare,” Murphy said. “Our commitment to providing care to our community has not changed.”

Tags
News healthhealth care
Morgan Watkins
Morgan is LPM's health reporter. Email Morgan at mwatkins@lpm.org.
See stories by Morgan Watkins
Related Content

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.