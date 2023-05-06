Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine dies

Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine has died. A statement Wine’s office released Saturday morning said he “passed away after a brief illness.”

“For over 40 years, Wine professionally served the citizens of Jefferson County with honor and integrity, and he will be greatly missed,” the statement reads. “Wine’s family asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Please keep the Wine family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Wine had served in the post for 10 years, after first being elected in 2012. He had previously been a prosecutor and judge, with stints with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney during his decades-long career.

In his time as prosecutor, Wine moved to drop multiple charges against Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend. Walker shot at police officers who entered Taylor’s apartment in a middle-of- the- night raid, because he thought they were intruders. Police shot back, and hit and killed Taylor.

At the time, Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney hired by Taylor's family praised Wine's decision, saying the charges should have never been filed.

This story has been updated with additional information.