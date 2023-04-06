2023 Kentucky Legislator Vote Sheet

by Justin Hicks for Louisville Public Media

Each year, your Kentucky lawmakers make tons of votes. But the record of how they voted is captured in not-so-easy-to-use PDF files. We trained a computer to scrape hundreds of documents to produce an easy to use voting record.

This searchable database shows how state lawmakers made their final votes on some of the most high-profile bills that became laws this year. The bills include legislation focused on critical issues such as the economy, schools, LGBTQ rights, health and the environment. Click on the dropdown menu and select a lawmaker to get started.

Don't know your lawmakers? Find out who they are.

Environment Bill # Topic Vote SB4 Should it be more difficult to retire a coal-fired power plant in favor of other energy sources? HB4 Should Kentucky require solar farms to have plans to pay for decommissioning to ensure they’re cleaned up upon retirement? SB226 Should Kentucky relax permits to allow mining companies to more easily dump pollution into streams? LGBTQ Bill # Topic Vote SB150 Should Kentucky ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth and limit discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools? Education Bill # Topic Vote SB5 Should Kentucky allow parents to report school books as “obscene” and let principals remove instructional materials? HB538 Should the state mandate guidelines on classroom discipline, including required expulsion of students who make threats? SB107 Should the state Senate have confirmation power over the Kentucky education commissioner? Health Bill # Topic Vote SB47 Should Kentucky allow residents to use cannabis (non-smoking methods only) for serious medical conditions like cancer or epilepsy? SB65 Should Kentucky end a Medicaid expansion benefit that gave more residents access to dental, vision and hearing benefits? HB353 Should Kentucky decriminalize the possession of testing strips that check for fentanyl? HB200 Should Kentucky create a "Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund" that uses public and private money for scholarships for people studying medicine? SB94 Should advanced practice registered nurses be given more autonomy to prescribe controlled substances? Economy Bill # Topic Vote HB551 Should betting on sports be legal in Kentucky at horse tracks and online? HB5 Should Kentucky phase out a property tax on barrels of bourbon while it is still aging in storehouses? HB146 Should Kentucky increase the length of time residents are eligible for unemployment benefits from 12 weeks to 16 weeks? HB360 Should the state establish a trust fund to help Kentuckians in rural areas rebuild homes after natural disasters? HB594 Should slot-like "gray machines" (commonly in places like gas stations) be banned in Kentucky? View our data: CSV or JSON * Override of Governor's veto.