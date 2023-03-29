© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday 2023 lineup is here

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published March 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
A large crowd stands at Waterfront Park behind a stage. The Ohio River is in view behind the crowd.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
WFPK Waterfront Wednesday returns for 21st season.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday free concert series is back with a fresh lineup of artists.

“I’m so excited to see our community gather together again to experience this amazing lineup,” said WFPK program director Stacy Owen. “Listening to live music on the lawn and reconnecting with friends in such a beautiful setting is so magical.”

Dre Smith, one of the members of Producing a Kind Generation, said he looks forward to performing for a friendly audience.

“I always thought it would be wonderful to be able to express ourselves and connect with the hometown crowd,” Smith said. “We’re just really happy that it's coming about. We're going to be able to connect and reach the community and share our lifeforce, receive their lifeforce and then combine all that love and mix it up real sweet.”

Smith said it becomes a communal experience between them and the crowd.

“We want to be one thing: connected with the people,” Smith said. “That's all we ever want to do everywhere we're at.”

He said Waterfront Wednesday is a place for local artists to perform and their supporters to celebrate them.

“I think that it's important that we have these homegrown events where we celebrate and recognize the effort and the energy of the music community here, the people that are coming out, coming out to the shows,” Smith said.

New to this year’s event is Waterfront KidsDay. Children and their guardians will be able to enjoy hands-on activities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at every month’s show.

Here’s the full lineup:

April 26

May 31

June 28

July 26

August 30

September 27

WFPK, as well as WFPL, is part of Louisville Public Media.

News
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones