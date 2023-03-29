WFPK Waterfront Wednesday 2023 lineup is here

“I’m so excited to see our community gather together again to experience this amazing lineup,” said WFPK program director Stacy Owen. “Listening to live music on the lawn and reconnecting with friends in such a beautiful setting is so magical.”

Dre Smith, one of the members of Producing a Kind Generation, said he looks forward to performing for a friendly audience.

“I always thought it would be wonderful to be able to express ourselves and connect with the hometown crowd,” Smith said. “We’re just really happy that it's coming about. We're going to be able to connect and reach the community and share our lifeforce, receive their lifeforce and then combine all that love and mix it up real sweet.”

Smith said it becomes a communal experience between them and the crowd.

“We want to be one thing: connected with the people,” Smith said. “That's all we ever want to do everywhere we're at.”

He said Waterfront Wednesday is a place for local artists to perform and their supporters to celebrate them.

“I think that it's important that we have these homegrown events where we celebrate and recognize the effort and the energy of the music community here, the people that are coming out, coming out to the shows,” Smith said.

New to this year’s event is Waterfront KidsDay. Children and their guardians will be able to enjoy hands-on activities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at every month’s show.

Here’s the full lineup:

April 26



May 31



June 28



July 26



August 30



September 27



WFPK, as well as WFPL, is part of Louisville Public Media.

