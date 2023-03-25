Warmer weather means more outdoor activities in and around Louisville

As blooming flowers and the return of migratory birds signal the arrival of spring, nature is literally calling for people to get out and explore. And many local organizations are opening their doors – and hiking trails – to celebrate.

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens holds its opening celebration Saturday featuring a plant sale and guided tours of the grounds by Yew Dell’s horticulture team.

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens has April events that highlight some of the organisms growing there including a mushroom hike , behind-the-scenes workshops and gardening classes.

Over at the Falls of the Ohio State Park , Raptor Day returned, bringing visitors up close with several birds of prey found in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

People can visit the fossil bed to see “A History of Life,” a free temporary exhibit exploring fossils from 2 billion years ago to 10,000 years ago and how they connect to the way life developed.

The exhibit will be on display through April 30, and park paleontologist Alan Goldstein will be presenting about it on April 9.

In between conservation work for golden eagles , Bernheim Arboretum has several events in the coming weeks geared towards getting people out into the research forest. Next Saturday, Bernheim will host its twice-a-month ECO Kids Discovery Days , which features hands-on stations, a guided hike and story circle.

Bernheim staff will also walk guests through the forest’s wildflower populations including their growth process and importance to Kentucky’s ecosystem.

Several outdoor-focused venues are also prepping for events to celebrate Earth Day at the end of April.