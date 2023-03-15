PNC Broadway in Louisville announces 2023-2024 season

The 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Louisville season is out.

“Wicked”: September 20 - October 8, 2023

“TINA - The Tina Turner Musical”: November 28 - December 3, 2023

“Frozen”: January 24 - February 4, 2024

“Clue”: March 5-10, 2024

“SIX”: April 9-14, 2024

“Beetlejuice”: May 14 – 19, 2024

President of PNC Broadway in Louisville Leslie Broecker said the organization starts planning the season three years in advance. She called the process “a bit of a jigsaw puzzle.”

“You want to put together a package that has a little something for everyone,” Broecker said. “I'm so lucky to deal in this genre that has so many variables to it in terms of its art, its style and its presentation.”

Broecker said she hopes this upcoming lineup fulfills that goal with family-oriented shows like “Frozen,” Broadway classics like “Wicked” celebrating 20 years on Broadway this year and non-musical shows like “Clue.”

Broecker’s goal is that the range of shows brings more people into the theater.

“Theater has existed for what, 4,000 years, and I think it plays just a huge role in the community in bringing people together,” Broecker said. “Theater creates empathy, it puts people in other people's shoes.”

Broecker hopes the themes and content stick with people.

“When it's a show that's thought-provoking, I hope that it spurs discussion and that the show has a life longer than driving to the theater at 6:30 and getting home at 11,” Broecker said.

She said she wants people to wake up the next day still thinking and asking questions about the show they saw last night.

PNC Broadway in Louisville asks season ticket holders to give additional funds to help with their educational program which gives tickets to students living across the state.

Broecker enjoys getting to see people watch a show after putting the season together.

“My favorite thing is being in the theater and watching everybody's reaction,” Broecker. “You know, it's just… it's special. It's kind of the gift of the job.”

