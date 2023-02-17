Funk Fest 2023 line announced
Fifty years of hip-hop will be celebrated at Louisville Funk Fest this year.
The multi-city touring festival is making a stop at Waterfront Park on June 16 and June 17.
Here’s the recently announced lineup for the Louisville shows:
Friday, June 16
- Doug E. Fresh
- Big Daddy Kane
- Jeezy
- Slick Rick
- 8Ball and MJG
- Juvenile
Saturday, June 17
- Jagged Edge
- Cameo
- Ginuwine
- Case
- Fantasia
- Sunshine Anderson
Tickets start at $40 for a one-day pass and $60 for a two-day pass.