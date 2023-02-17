Funk Fest 2023 line announced

Fifty years of hip-hop will be celebrated at Louisville Funk Fest this year.

The multi-city touring festival is making a stop at Waterfront Park on June 16 and June 17.

Here’s the recently announced lineup for the Louisville shows:

Friday, June 16



Doug E. Fresh

Big Daddy Kane

Jeezy

Slick Rick

8Ball and MJG

Juvenile

Saturday, June 17

Jagged Edge

Cameo

Ginuwine

Case

Fantasia

Sunshine Anderson