News

Funk Fest 2023 line announced

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published February 17, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
A path winds between trees up to the Big Four Bridge along the Ohio River at Waterfront Park in Louisville.
Jacob Munoz
/
LPM
Waterfront Park will host a festival celebrating 50 years of hip-hop this year.

Fifty years of hip-hop will be celebrated at Louisville Funk Fest this year.

The multi-city touring festival is making a stop at Waterfront Park on June 16 and June 17.

Here’s the recently announced lineup for the Louisville shows:

Friday, June 16

  • Doug E. Fresh
  • Big Daddy Kane
  • Jeezy
  • Slick Rick
  • 8Ball and MJG
  • Juvenile

Saturday, June 17

  • Jagged Edge
  • Cameo
  • Ginuwine
  • Case
  • Fantasia
  • Sunshine Anderson

Tickets start at $40 for a one-day pass and $60 for a two-day pass.

Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
