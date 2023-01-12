Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore seeks fourth consecutive term

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore has set his sights on a fourth term. The Republican filed his candidacy for the primary election earlier this week.

Moore, who was first elected in 2011, said he’s excited about the prospect of working with other local leaders — including the city council — to continue progress Jeffersonville has made in recent years.

“I think COVID gave the city of Jeff the toughest challenge we've faced in 100 years,” he said. “We came out of that stronger than ever. I see 2024 becoming an even stronger year for Jeffersonville. And if I wasn't so optimistic, I wouldn't be running for mayor again.”

The Charlestown Pike improvements are one set of ongoing projects Moore said he’s ready to see through. The city is still negotiating acquisition of a small piece of land, which will be followed by utility relocation. Construction is expected to start early next year.

Moore said he’s also happy to partner with American Commercial Barge Line to help inform redevelopment plans for the roughly 80 acres of former JeffBoat property along the Ohio River.

The city announced plans to partner with ACBL on the project master plan in September, although the landowner will ultimately make development decisions.

“Eighty acres where you're sitting alongside the Ohio River across from a metropolitan city, you can let your imagination go,” Moore said.

He added he thinks it could be a mixed-use space, with residential and commercial space. “and I think it could become its own little village.”

ACBL will be hosting community input sessions on the land use. Moore said the first is slated for later this month.

As of Thursday, no one else had filed for the Jeffersonville mayor’s race, though 17 other candidates had filed for other municipal seats.

In Floyd County, eight candidates have filed for the primary election. That includes Adam Dickey, who has served on the New Albancy City Council since May, when he filled the District 2 vacancy created after the death of council member Bob Caesar. Dickey is now seeking a full term in that seat.

"I'm passionate for our community, the good that we accomplish when we work together and the opportunities that lie before us," he said. "Serving the citizens [of] New Albany is a high honor and great responsibility and I am excited to continue to serve my fellow citizens as their voice and friend on the city council."

The deadline in Indiana for candidates to file for the primary election is Feb. 3.

