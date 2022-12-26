© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Louisville looks to get greener with a new ‘microforest’

Louisville Public Media | By Ryan Van Velzer
Published December 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
A squirrel sits on the brick walkway at Founders Park in downtown Louisville, Ky.
1 of 4  — 122222_Squirrel Founders Park.jpg
The urban design team at the University of Louisville’s Envirome Institute has plans to transform a downtown park into a “microforest.” The team aspires to make it a small urban oasis.
Ryan Van Velzer
A man with a white beard, dark frame glasses, a knit cap and gray winter jacket stands in Founders Park in downtown Louisville, Ky.
2 of 4  — 122222_Founders Park.jpg
University of Louisville's Environme Institute Urban Design Director Patrick Piuma
Ryan Van Velzer
A mural from the Envirome Institute on the wall of a brick building in downtown Louisville
3 of 4  — 122222_Envirome Insititue.jpg
A mural from the Envirome Institute on a wall in downtown Louisville
Ryan Van Velzer
Long shadows are cast by lamp posts on Founders Park in downtown Louisville, Ky. Leaves litter the ground and the tree branches are bare. It's winter.
4 of 4  — 122222_Founders Square.jpg
Founders Square in downtown Louisville.
Ryan Van Velzer

The University of Louisville’s Envirome Institute has plans to convert an underutilized downtown park into a “microforest.”

The institute’s Urban Design Studio plans to “intensely green” the 0.6 acre park known as Founders Square at Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd using a $1 million dollar grant from the Trager Family Foundation.

“You want it to feel like you are almost in a forest and it’s more than just the trees, it's the ground cover and all of that,” Envirome Institute Urban Design Director Patrick Piuma said.

When people talk about living in a healthy city one of the first things they mention is vegetation, trees and parks, Piuma said, but much of downtown Louisville is covered in concrete and asphalt.

Using the grant funds, the Envirome Institute secured a 30-year lease with Louisville Metro to research ideas in urban greening and its impacts on human health and wellbeing.

Piuma wants to reimagine how cities co-exist with the natural world. He’s not quite sure what that’s going to look like yet, but it will combine native plants and tree species with an accessible and inviting greenspace at Founders Square.

Piuma’s team will start gathering data through the spring and summer and hopes of planting next fall. He hopes the park will become a jumping off point to revitalize downtown with pocket parks, trees and other vegetation.

“It’s important that people know that this park is the beginning of a bigger vision to really, intensely green downtown,” Piuma said.

News
Ryan Van Velzer
Ryan Van Velzer is WFPL's Energy and Environment Reporter. Email Ryan at rvanvelzer@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryan Van Velzer