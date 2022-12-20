Bitter cold front to carry arctic air to Louisville this week

Fairly typical December weather will likely give way Thursday night when a storm system carrying freezing arctic air is expected to move in, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service of Louisville.

Evan Webb says the city could see a flash freeze overnight Thursday, wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour through Friday evening, and the possibility of a white Christmas on Sunday.

“We are looking at pretty good odds for some snow accumulation late Thursday night early Friday morning, exactly how much, it’s a little too early to say,” Webb said. “Friday is going to be brutal, bitter cold, very windy.”

The weekend brings the threat of dangerous cold through Saturday night with temperatures in the teens and single digits, and wind chills reaching 10 to 20 degrees below zero, Webb said.

He warned holiday travelers to keep a close eye on the weather, and folks staying home to dust off that winter weather emergency kit, just in case.

“We certainly encourage folks to plan ahead for extreme cold and potential power outages,” Webb said.

Flash lights, extra batteries, a weather radio, extra food and water, extra prescription medicine, diapers, first aid and an emergency heat source are some of the things people might want to grab ahead of the storms, Webb said.

Anytime temperatures or the wind chill drops below 35 degrees, Louisville Metro’s Operation White Flag goes into effect, opening participating shelters where people can seek refuge from the cold.

According to the Louisville Metro website, shelters that participate in Operation White Flag include:

Wayside Christian Mission

432 East Jefferson St.

502-742-6166

Salvation Army Center of Hope

911 South Brook St.

502-671-4904

St. Vincent de Paul (Men Only)

1034 South Jackson St.

502-584-2480 ext. 224

