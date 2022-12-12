Lights, gifts, activities: Holiday fun in west Louisville this week

‘Tis the season to get into and spread holiday cheer. In west Louisville, there are several events planned for this week and upcoming weekend, with activities from live musical performances and local arts and crafts to a chance to give back.

OneWest Winter Wonderland

Shawnee Park will host its inaugural drive-through light show. In addition to hundreds of thousands of lights on display, the OneWest Winter Wonderland will include live performances by local youth choirs and musical artist Troy Bell.

The free event will take place Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m..

OneWest has multiple volunteer opportunities available — including earlier shifts to set-up the event and later ones to oversee it.



West Louisville Holiday Festival

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage will host the West Louisville Holiday Festival on Saturday Dec. 17 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The free event will include activities like Christmas photo stations, a marketplace with goods from Louisville vendors and live performances by school orchestras, the Real Young Prodigy’s and local dance teams. Young visitors will be able to write letters to Santa.

There will be giveaways throughout the event for a chance to win free bicycles, tablets, turkeys, hams, games and gift cards.

Give A Child A Smile Program and Event

Auttie World, Inc. is a grassroots organization that aims to serve neurodivergent youth, including those with Autism, Asperger's and ADHD, as well as those struggling with mental illness and abuse. It’s hosting the Give A Child A Smile sensory Christmas program.

It provides Kentucky and Indiana families who have members with disabilities packages that include a holiday meal and toys for youth in the households, while supplies last. Immediate family members can pre-register for a chance to receive a box online. Approved applicants will receive emails with instructions to pick up family boxes from the Chestnut Street Family YMCA between 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

If supplies run out, qualifying families will be placed on a waiting list for next year’s giveaway.

Angel Tree Christmas Celebration

The Robert Jamison Ministries, in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, will host its tenth annual Angel Tree Christmas Celebration this week.

The Angel Tree initiative aims to make the holidays special for youth in families affected by incarceration. The free event will take place at the Shawnee Community Center on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. It will include food, games and music, as well as an opportunity to pick up gifts for children in the families.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to call (502) 554-3770 to reserve a spot by Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Portland Museum Holiday Bazaar

The Portland Arts and Heritage fair will host its holiday bazaar at the Portland Museum on Sunday, Dec. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include crafts from local artists and vendors.

Sellers can also reserve tables to sell and display their art and wares.

