This week ‘In Conversation’: The consequences of hate speech

Recently in Kentucky, we’ve seen how hate speech can lead to real consequences. In Louisville, some called for a boycott against restaurants co-owned by Fernando Martinez , after he shared homophobic Facebook posts making fun of the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. And at the University of Kentucky, a student was expelled and banned from campus after attacking a Black student while repeatedly calling her the n-word.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk to experts to unpack the legal and business ramifications of engaging in hate speech, and the psychological toll it takes to be on the receiving end of it.

