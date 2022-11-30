© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Worker who died in trench collapse at Southern Indiana construction site identified

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published November 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST
20180609_HospitalStockPhotos_10.jpg
Michelle Hanks
/
LPM

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the construction worker killed after a trench collapse earlier this week in Clarksville as 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran.

Moran was working with Dan Cristiani Excavating, a Clarksville-based company contracted by the town for a sewer relocation project on McKinley Avenue, when the trench collapsed Monday morning.

Martinez was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died around an hour later. The coroner reported blunt impact injuries as his cause of death.

The excavating company said in a statement they were mourning the unexpected loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our DC team as we all navigate this heartbreaking tragedy,” the statement reads, in part. “We appreciate the community’s support of our Dan Cristiani Excavating team during this trying time.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. Dan Cristiani Excavating has stopped all trenching work for its projects during the investigation.

News
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert