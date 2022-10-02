© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul won't debate Charles Booker

By Ryland Barton, Divya Karthikeyan
Published October 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics...Republican Sen. Rand Paul declined to debate Democratic challenger Charles Booker.

We took a look at the constitutional amendment to give the legislature more power.

And Gov. Andy Beshear recouped a $15 million investment former Gov. Matt Bevin gave a now-failed aluminum plant.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

