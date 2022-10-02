Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul won't debate Charles Booker

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220930163029-09302022_KPDPODCASTVERSION.mp3 Listen

This week in Kentucky politics...Republican Sen. Rand Paul declined to debate Democratic challenger Charles Booker.

We took a look at the constitutional amendment to give the legislature more power.

And Gov. Andy Beshear recouped a $15 million investment former Gov. Matt Bevin gave a now-failed aluminum plant.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.