Kentucky Politics Distilled: Kelly Craft shakes up governor's race

By Ryland Barton
Published September 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220909153835-KPD090922podcast.mp3[/embed]
This week in Kentucky politics… Another high profile candidate has joined the Republican race for Kentucky governor. Kelly Craft is a Republican mega-donor who has hinted at running for the top spot in state government for more than a year. But she's joining an increasingly crowded, complicated race of Republicans seeking to topple the relatively popular incumbent Democrat, Andy Beshear. Also this week, Independent voter registrations are growing faster than traditional political parties in the state. Some political watchers say that's a sign that voters are fed up with traditional politicians. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

