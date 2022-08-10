Race Unwrapped: When to protest the use of the word 'riot'

Riots. Protests. Uprisings. Even insurrections.

Each conjures up different images and feelings, doesn’t it?

On this episode, I sit down to discuss that very thing with Dr. Ricky Jones from the University of Louisville’s Pan-African Studies department.

We talk about how when Black people and Black allies come together to protest injustice, no matter how peaceful the protests, it almost always still gets characterized as a riot.

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/raceunwrapped/20220809160104-RUs2E5_RickyJones.mp3