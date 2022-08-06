© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Flooding devastates eastern Kentucky

By Ryland Barton
Published August 6, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220805145006-KPD080522podcast.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics, a massive flood continues to devastate the eastern part of the state. The Department of Justice brought charges against officers involved in the Breonna Taylor raid. Meanwhile politicians are gathering on the other side of the state for the annual Fancy Farm event. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton