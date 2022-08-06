Kentucky Politics Distilled: Flooding devastates eastern Kentucky

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220805145006-KPD080522podcast.mp3 Listen

This week in Kentucky politics, a massive flood continues to devastate the eastern part of the state. The Department of Justice brought charges against officers involved in the Breonna Taylor raid. Meanwhile politicians are gathering on the other side of the state for the annual Fancy Farm event. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.