Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Supreme Court justice race to watch, Beshear to endorse Booker

By Divya Karthikeyan
Published July 24, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, a Supreme Court judicial race may have far-reaching implications for abortion rights and robust judiciary. Governor Andy Beshear plans to endorse Democratic candidate Charles Booker for U.S. Senate. And Kentucky’s five Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted no on a bill that codifies federal protections for same-sex marriage, and just one Democratic representative voted yes. WFPL's Bec Feldhaus Adams and Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan talk about it on this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled:

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

News
Divya Karthikeyan
Divya is LPM's Capitol Reporter. Email Divya at dkarthikeyan@lpm.org.
