News

Teens charged in school bus stop shooting indicted in second murder

By Roberto Roldan
Published July 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
Image from iOS (3)
Jake Ryan
/
Corner of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street and West Chestnut Street where Tyree Smith was shot and killed.

Two teenagers accused of killing 16-year-old Tyree Smith at his school bus stop last September are now facing charges in a second homicide of a minor.

Louisville Metro police arrested Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable, both 16, last December. Moore was indicted for Smith’s death in February, but Cable’s name wasn’t released by the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office until Monday, after his formal arraignment. 

Both are now facing charges stemming from a second killing, a minor identified by prosecutors only as C.B. Moore and Cable are accused of shooting C.B. on Thanksgiving Day of last year. They were also indicted on June 29 for wantonly endangering other kids present at the bus stop when Smith was killed, as well as a third, nonfatal shooting of a minor on March 12, 2021. 

Tyree Smith funeral program
Jess Clark
A photo collage of Tyree Smith.

Because the two are under 18, police and prosecutors withheld their names until they were indicted and arraigned. Both Moore and Cable are being charged as adults. 

The killing of Smith, who was waiting for his morning bus to Eastern High School, shocked the Louisville community last year and sparked a renewed debate about police in schools.

More than 24 kids under the age of 18 were killed in Louisville last year, according to police data. Six homicide suspects, not including the two in this case, were between the ages of 11 and 17.

 Support for this story was provided in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund.

Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
