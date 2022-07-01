© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week ‘In Conversation’: The toll of COVID grief

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published July 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT
First Lady Britainy Beshear and Gov. Andy Beshear walk through a "sea" of more than 3,000 flags on the State Capitol Building grounds Jan. 22, 2021. Each flag represents a Kentuckian who died from COVID-19.

 

The world is in year three of a pandemic that has taken over one million lives in this country alone.  Countless families and friends are grieving the loss of loved ones to COVID-19.  

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked to grief counselors and other experts about the unique aspects of grieving amid the pandemic and beyond. 

We also heard from journalists about the local impact of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the decision that made abortion a federal constitutional right. 

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
