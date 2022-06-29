Race Unwrapped: When the compliment 'articulate' doesn't sound right

Sometimes when you’re paying a compliment, it doesn't sound like one on the receiving end. For example, calling a Black person “articulate” isn’t usually the praise you think it is. Steve Bien-Aimé, assistant professor of journalism at Northern Kentucky University, helps us unwrap how compliments like "articulate" and

well-spoken" can sometimes sound just a bit shady.

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/raceunwrapped/20220629110701-RUs2E2_SteveBienAime.mp3