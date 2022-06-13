© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Race Unwrapped: What Juneteenth means (and what it doesn't)

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 13, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT
race unwrapped logo
Mindy Fulner
/

"Race Unwrapped" is back! And this season we're talking about the language of race — how specific words and phrases carry more than their share of weight when we’re talking, and when we think we’re listening. 

In this first episode, we cover something we're hearing a lot about this week in particular: Juneteenth. Some honor Juneteenth and others wonder what it is, knowing only that it vaguely has something to do with Black people and slavery. It’s both complicated and it isn’t, and Derrick White, Professor of History and African American and Africana Studies at the University of Kentucky, helps us understand it. 

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/raceunwrapped/20220613114601-RUs2E1_DerrickWhite.mp3

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson