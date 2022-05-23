© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This week on WFPL: Youth mental health during COVID-19

By Staff
Published May 23, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT
052322_APM Call to Mind logo_Courtesy APM
Courtesy APM
/

It's been more than two years since the pandemic forced young people to navigate remote learning, deal with isolation and come to terms with missed opportunities. As Mental Health Month comes to a close, we'll spend some time exploring how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the mental health of young people.

On Friday, May 27, join us for "Call to Mind: Spotlight on Youth Mental Health During Covid,” from American Public Media. We'll hear from expert clinicians, educators, and young people about experiences during the pandemic and discuss the systems of care available to youth.

Listen Friday at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL, stream it here or listen on LPM app.

Tags
News covidmental health
Staff
See stories by Staff
Related Content