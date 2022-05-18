Eighteen Jefferson County candidates for judge advance to November election

Kentucky is one of only 10 states that run nonpartisan elections for judgeships at every level of its court system. Judges in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Circuit Courts and Family Courts are elected to eight-year terms, while district judges are elected to four-year terms.

Nine of Jefferson County’s 43 judicial elections had three or more candidates this year, subjecting 29 candidates to primary elections Tuesday. Here are the 18 candidates voters advanced to the General Election.



Court of Appeals

Judges on the Kentucky Court of Appeals hear appealed cases from circuit and district courts across the state. The District 4, Division 2 seat has been held by Judge Denise G. Clayton, who is also the court’s Chief Judge, since 2007. Clayton did not run for reelection, and three candidates ran to replace her.





advanced with 55,932 votes (50.6%). Karem has been the incumbent judge for District 30-1 since 2006, and is the current Chief District Court Judge for Jefferson County. McKenzie Cantrell advanced with 41,753 votes (37.8%). Cantrell has been the Democratic State Representative for District 38 since 2016, and is an Employment Law Attorney at the nonprofit Kentucky Equal Justice Center.

Circuit Court

Kentucky’s Circuit Courts are trial courts of general jurisdiction, covering felony criminal cases and large claims civil litigation. Four of Jefferson County’s 13 circuit divisions held primaries for fourteen total candidates.

Division 5





Division 7





Division 9





Division 10





District Court

Kentucky’s District Courts are trial courts of limited jurisdiction, covering misdemeanor criminal cases and small claims civil litigation. Four of Jefferson County’s 17 district divisions held primaries for twelve total candidates.

Division 4





Division 7





Megan McDonald advanced with 45,714 votes (43.8%). McDonald is a partner at Nelson, McDonald and Shrewsbury covering general law, and was previously a civil mediator at M & M Mediations.



Division 8





Division 15





General Elections

In addition to these nine races, eight other judicial seats in Jefferson County will hold a General Election on Nov. 8: one Supreme Court seat, one Court of Appeals seat, one circuit seat and five district seats. Candidates in the 26 remaining races are running unopposed, including all 10 of Jefferson County’s Family Court seats.

