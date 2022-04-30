© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Power company politics

By Ryland Barton
Published April 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220429165400-20219_KPD042922podcast.mp3[/embed]

This week in Kentucky politics…

The sale of a Kentucky Power has gotten a little more complicated. Though the state Senate declined to confirm two of Gov. Beshear's appointees to the three-member Public Service Commission, the governor says state law will allow the sale to proceed without a quorum.

A new poll says Beshear is the most popular Democratic in the country two and a half years into the job.

And primary election season is here.

WFPL's Bec Feldhaus Adams joins Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton