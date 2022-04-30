Kentucky Politics Distilled: Power company politics

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220429165400-20219_KPD042922podcast.mp3[/embed]

This week in Kentucky politics…

The sale of a Kentucky Power has gotten a little more complicated. Though the state Senate declined to confirm two of Gov. Beshear's appointees to the three-member Public Service Commission, the governor says state law will allow the sale to proceed without a quorum.

A new poll says Beshear is the most popular Democratic in the country two and a half years into the job.

And primary election season is here.

WFPL's Bec Feldhaus Adams joins Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.