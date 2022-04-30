© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Great Podversations: Anna Quindlen and Amy Bloom

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson, LPM Podcasts
Published April 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
Author Anna Quindlen and writer Amy Bloom discuss Quindlen’s book “Write for Your Life.

Anna Quindlen is a journalist, novelist, and opinion columnist. She is the best-selling author of nine novels, including “Every Last One,” and “Still Life with Bread Crumbs.” While a columnist at The New York Times, Quindlen won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

Amy Bloom is the author of four novels and three collections of short stories. She is the Shapiro-Silverberg Professor of Creative Writing at Wesleyan University.

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20220426161209-GPep40QuindlenAndBloom.mp3

 

 

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
