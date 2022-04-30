Great Podversations: Anna Quindlen and Amy Bloom

Author Anna Quindlen and writer Amy Bloom discuss Quindlen’s book “Write for Your Life.”

Anna Quindlen is a journalist, novelist, and opinion columnist. She is the best-selling author of nine novels, including “Every Last One,” and “Still Life with Bread Crumbs.” While a columnist at The New York Times, Quindlen won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

Amy Bloom is the author of four novels and three collections of short stories. She is the Shapiro-Silverberg Professor of Creative Writing at Wesleyan University.

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20220426161209-GPep40QuindlenAndBloom.mp3