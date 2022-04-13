© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Louisville mayoral candidates discuss local business, the economy

By Gabrielle Jones
Published April 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
The event will also be live-streamed via WDRB and will broadcast live on 89.3 WFPL News and WFPL.org.

Business, Neighborhoods and our Economy: A Mayoral Candidate Forum

Held April 25, 5:30 p.m. at the University of Louisville

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance, Louisville Public Media, WDRB, the University of Louisville College of Business and 13 other business associations hosted an in-person mayoral forum April 25 at the University of Louisville Student Activities Ballroom.

The forum focused on local business and the economy. It was moderated by Rick Howlett, mid-day newscaster and host of WFPL's "In Conversation" and two panelists: Roberto Roldan, city politics and government reporter for WFPL and Marcus Green, digital reporter for WDRB.

This event has ended. To learn more about the candidates for mayor, check out WFPL's Mayoral Primary Voter Guide.

 

