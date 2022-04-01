© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

‘In Conversation’ answers your most burning spring gardening questions

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published April 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT
Meredith Jensen works in the pollinator bed at Chrysalis Garden.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220401143434-FinalICPodcast_Gardening2022.mp3

 

April showers bring May flowers. And vegetables! But what do experts say about how to get the best from your garden?

“In Conversation” host Rick Howlett talks to gardeners who work with plants, flowers, trees and vegetables. They answer the questions of first-time gardeners and experienced handlers of soil and seeds. 

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
