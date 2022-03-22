© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

‘In Conversation’ celebrates 20 years of Waterfront Wednesday

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published March 22, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT
071421 Waterfront Wednesday_2-2

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220325175458-FinalICPodcast_PledgeDriveSpring2022.mp3

Louisville concert series Waterfront Wednesday turns 20 this year! This week on "In Conversation," we'll find out how WFPK is planning to celebrate the big anniversary, and share some memorable moments from the waterfront. 

Have you gotten into the Wordle craze and wondered whether it’s good for you? Rick Howlett asks an expert on brain health. 

We also revisit a conversation with visitors from the latest Festival of Faiths, about the intersection of racial justice and religion.

This week is our Spring membership drive. Your support makes everything we do possible, including "In Conversation." Become a sustaining member at wfpl.org/support.

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson