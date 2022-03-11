© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

‘In Conversation’ sifts through how recycling works and why it matters

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published March 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST
metal recycling
Bales of aluminum cans at WestRock.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220311154355-ICPodcast_Recyling03112022.mp3

Plastic, paper, cans and bottles. It can get confusing figuring out what should stay in your regular trash can and what should go in the recycling bin. 

This Friday on “In Conversation,” we learned what to recycle, how recycling protects the environment, and how recycling technology has changed.

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson