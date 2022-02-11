This week ‘In Conversation’: Why it seems harder for us all to get along

Listen to the show:

Turn on cable news or open any social media app, and you’ll see example after example of awful public behavior. People are throwing hands on airplanes, serving up knuckle sandwiches in restaurants and bullying each other online. Public civility seems like a quaint concept.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talked about how our social norms and behaviors have changed since 2020, and how we can de-escalate the situations in our lives that make our blood boil.