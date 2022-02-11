© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This week ‘In Conversation’: Why it seems harder for us all to get along

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published February 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
1200px-Broken_glass
Jef Poskanzer | Wikimedia Commons
/

 

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220211123150-FinalICPodcast_Incivility02112022.mp3

Turn on cable news or open any social media app, and you’ll see example after example of awful public behavior. People are throwing hands on airplanes, serving up knuckle sandwiches in restaurants and bullying each other online. Public civility seems like a quaint concept.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talked about how our social norms and behaviors have changed since 2020, and how we can de-escalate the situations in our lives that make our blood boil.

 

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson