‘In Conversation’ looks at the surprising benefits of failure

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220128142312-FinalICPodcast_Failure01282022.mp3

Failure brings to mind all the negative associations of letting yourself or others down. But what are the benefits of missing the mark?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talked to some of the participants from a program at the Louisville Free Public Library on how and why to celebrate failure from various perspectives.