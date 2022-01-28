© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

‘In Conversation’ looks at the surprising benefits of failure

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published January 28, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST
broken phone
Kostiantyn Li | Unsplash
/

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220128142312-FinalICPodcast_Failure01282022.mp3

Failure brings to mind all the negative associations of letting yourself or others down. But what are the benefits of missing the mark?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talked to some of the participants from a program at the Louisville Free Public Library on how and why to celebrate failure from various perspectives. 

 

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson