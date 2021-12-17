© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This week 'In Conversation': Reports on the western Ky. tornadoes and their aftermath

By Laura Ellis
Published December 17, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST
121321 Dawson Springs_23
Dawson Springs, Ky. was one of the areas hit hardest by the tornados that devastated parts of western Kentucky early Saturday morning.

It's been almost a week since tornadoes hit the western part of the commonwealth, killing over 70 Kentuckians and reducing whole communities to rubble. On this week's show, we hear from WKMS's Derek Operle and WFPL's Ryan Van Velzer, some of the reporters who have been our eyes and ears on the ground in places like Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

We check in with WEKU's Corinne Boyer, who's been keeping up with Gov. Andy Beshear and relief efforts. And we talk with Jared Bennet from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting about Mayfield Consumer Products, the candle factory now at the center of a class action lawsuit related to its leadership's management of the emergency.

Here's a list of ways you can help people affected by the storm.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20211217163325-FinalIC_Tornados12172021.mp3

 

News
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis