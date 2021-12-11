© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear gives social workers a raise

By Ryland Barton
Published December 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST
This week in Kentucky politics…

Gov. Andy Beshear gave raises to social workers after they sounded the alarm on low pay and high caseloads.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s search warrant task force wrapped up, recommending a training video for police officers.

And Congressman Thomas Massie posted a gun-filled Christmas photo days after the fatal school shooting in Michigan.

WFPL's Clare Roth joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Tags
News Kentuckypolitics
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
