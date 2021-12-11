Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear gives social workers a raise

[embed]https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20211210153021-KPD121021PodcastMP3.mp3[/embed]

This week in Kentucky politics…

Gov. Andy Beshear gave raises to social workers after they sounded the alarm on low pay and high caseloads.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s search warrant task force wrapped up, recommending a training video for police officers.

And Congressman Thomas Massie posted a gun-filled Christmas photo days after the fatal school shooting in Michigan.

WFPL's Clare Roth joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.