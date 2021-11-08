© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Great Podversations: Kurt Andersen and Daron Acemoglu

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson, LPM Podcasts
Published November 8, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST
Writer Kurt Andersen discusses his latest book “Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History,” with professor and author Daron Acemoglu. Kurt Andersen is the bestselling author of the novels “Heyday, “Turn of the Century,” and “True Believers.”

Daron Acemoglu is an Institute Professor at MIT and the author of five books. Acemoglu has received numerous awards including the inaugural T. W. Schultz Prize from the University of Chicago and the Carnegie Fellowship in 2017.

Listen to the podcast:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20211103154316-GPep31AndersenAndAcemoglu.mp3

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
