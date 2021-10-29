'In Conversation' explores solutions to gun violence

Listen to the show:

When news spread across the city that 16-year-old Tyree Smith was shot and killed in a random shooting while waiting for his school bus, the reality of gun violence shook the city.

Almost daily, it feels as if the Louisville community wakes up or goes to sleep hearing about a new violent crime. And we’re not alone. Gun violence sweeps through all parts of the country.

Hearing so much about violence itself, it’s easy to forget that there are activists, community members and organizations actively working to reduce it.

This week on “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talked to people who take different approaches to curb violence, and address the root causes of it.

Our guests included Christopher 2X, Executive Director of the non-profit organization Game Changers, Paul Callanan, Assistant Director at Louisville’s Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, and Jen Pauliukonis, Director of Policy and Programming at the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.