© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Yarmuth's retirement

By Ryland Barton
Published October 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20211015191306-KPD101521_YarmuthToRetire.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics, Congressman John Yarmuth announced he won’t run for reelection. Legislators still haven’t weighed in on how they’ll draw new political maps during the upcoming redistricting process. And the U.S. Supreme Court heard Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to defend a defunct abortion law.

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton