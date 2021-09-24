This Week In Conversation: Where Y'all Really From?

The most recent census numbers show more than 75,000 Asian-American folks live in Kentucky. A new podcast seeks to share their stories and experiences. “Where Y’all Really From” is the first show to come out of the Louisville Public Media podcast incubator, and three of its four co-creators join us this week to tell us all about it.





Charlene Buckles co-hosts the show. She’s a former teacher turned fundraiser, and is now the development director of the ACLU of Kentucky.

State Representative Nima Kulkarni is an immigration attorney and advocate. She serves in the state house of representatives, representing District 40 in Louisville - and she’s the first Indian immigrant in the Kentucky legislature.

Mae Suramek is a reformed non-profit administrator turned social entrepreneur. She owns a small restaurant empire in Berea Kentucky, where her places are known for a commitment to paying living wages and supporting local food providers.

We talk about how the show came about, and why these conversations are more important than ever in light of anti-Asian and anti-immigrant sentiment related to COVID-19.

We also check in with WFPL City Editor Amina Elahi and Education Reporter Jess Clark about a drive-by shooting that shook Louisville this week. 16-year-old Tyree Smith was killed and two other teenagers were wounded while they waited for the bus to take them to school. We talked through the latest in the case, the city's response, and how JCPS and the community are trying to cope with the loss.

Listen to the episode:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210924165831-ICsept24.mp3