Great Podversations: Sonia Shah and Caitlin Dickerson
Journalist and award-winning author Sonia Shah discusses her book “The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move” with journalist Caitlin Dickerson.
Sonia Shah is a science journalist and author of critically acclaimed books on science, politics and human rights. Caitlin Dickerson is a staff writer for The Atlantic, where she writes about immigration and the American experience.
Listen to the show:
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20210921111140-GPE28ShahAndDickerson.mp3