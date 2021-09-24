© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Great Podversations: Sonia Shah and Caitlin Dickerson

By LPM Podcasts
Published September 24, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT
Mindy Fulner
Journalist and award-winning author Sonia Shah discusses her book “The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move” with journalist Caitlin Dickerson.

Sonia Shah is a science journalist and author of critically acclaimed books on science, politics and human rights. Caitlin Dickerson is a staff writer for The Atlantic, where she writes about immigration and the American experience. 

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20210921111140-GPE28ShahAndDickerson.mp3

 

 

