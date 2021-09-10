This Week In Conversation: 20 Years After 9/11

Usually, the word anniversary brings to mind celebrations. Commemorating happy occasions. The marking of a precious moment in time.

But remembering 9/11 is different. Yes, it’s the anniversary of the date on a calendar. But it was also a complicated historical event — an attack on American soil that still resonates two decades later.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked about what it means to Louisvillians who lived in New York City when the Twin Towers were attacked, and the world as we knew it was changed forever.

We also talked about the backlash and bigotry that followed 9/11 for our Muslim American communities. We unpacked pain and healing and continued bias as it connects to that day, and ongoing international events.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track//lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210910144852-FinalICPodcast_20thAnniversaryOf911.mp3