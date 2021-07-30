© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: Kentucky’s Horse Racing Industry

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published July 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT
090520 Churchill racing
Horses race at Churchill Downs before the main race of Derby Day.

As the Kentucky horse racing industry gallops toward the future, scandals plague the field, and changes might be just around the next turn.

This week on “In Conversation,” we discussed the state of the thoroughbred horse racing industry. We talked to insiders about what might be next for the sport, and what they think could be improved. 

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210730144221-FinalICPodcast_HorseRacing07302021.mp3

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
