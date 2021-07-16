This Week In Conversation: U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth

This week we talked to Congressman John Yarmuth (D-Louisville) about what is happening in Washington, D.C. as it impacts Kentucky.

Host Rick Howlett discussed various issues with Yarmuth, who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives and who serves as the chair of the House Budget Committee.

Issues unpacked included working with the Biden administration, the infrastructure plan, the budget process, state election laws and legislation, redistricting in Kentucky, ending the Afghanistan war, and getting things done in Congress amid current political divisions.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/tracklpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210716140034-FinalICPodcast_Yarmuth07162021.mp3