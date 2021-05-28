© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Money Memories: Building A Digital Ellis Island

By LPM Podcasts
Published May 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
money memories header
bearandthebull.com
/

Amir Hemmat is the co-founder and CEO of Welcome Technologies. Welcome Tech is the “digital Ellis Island” and future global platform for immigration. It is currently focused on the U.S. Latinx community, the largest immigrant community in the world. Amir shares how his parents’ immigrant experience influenced his relationship with money, and how overcoming cancer shifted his perspectives.

Bonus: with Memorial Day weekend around the corner, I asked you to share your vacation budgets in this week’s listener submissions.

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210526150912-MM052621_AmirWelcomeTech.mp3

News
LPM Podcasts
See stories by LPM Podcasts