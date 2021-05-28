Money Memories: Building A Digital Ellis Island

Amir Hemmat is the co-founder and CEO of Welcome Technologies. Welcome Tech is the “digital Ellis Island” and future global platform for immigration. It is currently focused on the U.S. Latinx community, the largest immigrant community in the world. Amir shares how his parents’ immigrant experience influenced his relationship with money, and how overcoming cancer shifted his perspectives.

Bonus: with Memorial Day weekend around the corner, I asked you to share your vacation budgets in this week’s listener submissions.

Listen to the episode: