This Week In Conversation: Farming In Kentucky

Everyone has to eat.

And whether you’re a veggie lover or meat eater, what you eat almost always starts on someone’s farm.

Kentucky is home to over 75,000 farms. We unpacked whether the Kentucky farming industry is a growing field or a declining one.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked about the state of farming in Kentucky — how supply and demand have changed, what agricultural laws are in play, and the complicated role that hemp plays in the farming landscape.

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210507142248-Final05072021Podcast_Farming.mp3