This Week In Conversation: Farming In Kentucky

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published May 7, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT
Juan Aldana Regoza Tractor
Rhonda Miller
/
Juan Aldana Regoza drives the tractor on Phil Holliday's tobacco farm in Logan County, Kentucky.

Everyone has to eat. 

And whether you’re a veggie lover or meat eater, what you eat almost always starts on someone’s farm.

Kentucky is home to over 75,000 farms. We unpacked whether the Kentucky farming industry is a growing field or a declining one. 

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked about the state of farming in Kentucky — how supply and demand have changed, what agricultural laws are in play, and the complicated role that hemp plays in the farming landscape. 

Listen to the show:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210507142248-Final05072021Podcast_Farming.mp3

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
