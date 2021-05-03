© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Feds Investigating Louisville Police

By Ryland Barton
Published May 3, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT
The Department of Justice launched an investigation into Louisville’s police department. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he doesn’t think the country is systemically racist. And the state found out it won’t lose or gain any congressional seats during the reapportionment process. We cover it all on this episode.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210503113107-KPD050321_FedsInvestigatingLMPD.mp3

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
