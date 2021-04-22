© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Money Memories: Keeping The Planet In The Green

By Laura Ellis, Ilona Limonta-Volkova
Published April 22, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT
money memories header
bearandthebull.com
/

An article in the Wall Street Journal this week spotlighted a company named SilviaTerra — they use satellite imagery and AI to run a marketplace that values every acre of forest for timber, carbon, wildlife habitat, and other types of natural capital.

To "Money Memories" listeners, this might have seemed familiar! We spoke with one of SilviaTerra's founders, Max Nova, last summer. Here's a look back at our conversation about what lessons Max has learned from Mr. Money Moustache, and why he considers himself a risk-averse entrepreneur.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210421170401-20201217135055-Max_Nova_Reduced.mp3

News
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis