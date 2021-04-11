© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Dismisses Latest Relief Package

By Ryland Barton
Published April 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Mitch McConnell said the state doesn’t need the most recent round of federal coronavirus aid, even though the Republican-led legislature already spent more than $1 billion of the relief funds. He also criticized companies boycotting Georgia after passing new election restrictions. It's all on this episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives.
