Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Dismisses Latest Relief Package
Mitch McConnell said the state doesn’t need the most recent round of federal coronavirus aid, even though the Republican-led legislature already spent more than $1 billion of the relief funds. He also criticized companies boycotting Georgia after passing new election restrictions. It's all on this episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Listen to the show:
